Fiery 18-wheeler crash on Texas highway sends 2 to hospital

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A semi caught fire Wednesday after what officials called a “major traffic accident” south of Stratford on U.S. Highway 287.

According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened about six miles south of Stratford in the northbound lane of U.S. 287.

Both truck drivers are hospitalized, and one is in critical condition.

The Department of Public Safety says one semi-truck was parked on the shoulder of the road when, for unknown reasons, another semi crashed into it.

Both trucks caught fire and the drivers were able to escape.

The driver of the semi-truck that crashed into the parked semi was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic traveling north was diverted.

