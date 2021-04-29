Grayson County is prepared for swift water rescue

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - During the severe weather season, Texoma sees just how dangerous it can be when mother nature strikes.

One underrated danger that comes with all this rain is flooding.

“The slogan is turn around don’t drown but that really is serious we want to make sure that if you see any roadway with water on it that you turn around and find another route,” Allison said.

Samantha Allison is the assistant Emergency management coordinator for Grayson County, she said she and her team will be watching the radar and road conditions very closely Wednesday night as the storm passes through.

“It takes a very very small amount of running water to move a vehicle so we recommend regardless of the type of vehicle that if you see any water covering a roadway that you turn around,” Allison said.

Allison and her team work with volunteer fire departments, EMS, Police, and the Sheriff’s Office in Grayson County to give reports of water on roadways.

Whitesboro Fire Department has a swift water rescue truck that two of their team members built for high water rescue missions.

“It’s just all case by case, water is just like fire it’s really hard to tell you know we preplan some areas in our district to know if water gets high there then we know what to do,” Whitesboro Firefighter EMT Levi McDowell said.

On a typical water rescue mission the Whitesboro Fire Department will take their swift water rescue truck with three people on board, one being the driver and two that will go out and rescue.

McDowell said since January of this year, they only had to rescue two people in swift water situations and none in the month of April.

Even if you’re not headed out, Allison encourages everyone to enroll in a warning system, like Grayson County’s code red warning system, and to check in with the local news on weather advisories to be safe.

“On this job you don’t really try to think of the danger side of it or for me personally it doesn’t really cross my mind what I’m about to do is dangerous it’s just a matter of that person needs help and whatever we can do to help them is what we are going to do,” McDowell said.

McDowell said that if you do get caught in high water to not panic, but act quickly to call for help, and they will take it from there.

