Large chunks of hail wreak havoc on Texas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Several parts of Texas were hit with baseball-sized hail as strong storms rolled into the Lone Star State overnight.

Video from Fort Worth and Hondo, Texas shows the actual size of the ice as well as the damages it created for some residents.

The hail caused damage to windshields, vehicles, and even homes.

Parts of San Antonio also saw hail as the storm made its way downward but didn’t reach the Laredo area.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for surrounding counties, including Dimmit County.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.