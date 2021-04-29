Advertisement

Lawmakers share thoughts after President Biden’s speech to Congress

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)(Melina Mara | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a Joint Session of Congress Wednesday evening.

The president touted the already-passed American Rescue Plan and pushed his ‘infrastructure’ initiatives -- the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team caught up with lawmakers from around the country after the speech. To watch clips from their interviews, click on the video carousel above.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he had been shot.
Teenager found dead in driveway near Texas church
A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a...
Central Texas teenager dies in crash on Interstate 35 access road
The stolen vehicle was disabled next to Kitok's restaurant on North 18th Street.
Driver leads officers on nearly hour-long chase through local neighborhoods
Linda Walker Long, 64, was last seen Sunday.
Central Texas woman missing since Sunday found
A Tornado WATCH is in effect for the northwestern part of Central TX through 2 AM. Keep an eye...
Tornado WATCH until 2:00 a.m. for NW Central Texas

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Biden’s declaration: America’s democracy ‘is rising anew’
Medical cannabis. File Photo.
Texas’ medical cannabis program could expand under bill preliminarily approved by House
File Photos
Texas lawmakers send Abbott bill that allows Texans to purchase alcohol-to-go from restaurants
File Photo
Texas House passes bill targeting puppy mills, protecting pets
Texas leaders Wednesday announced the release of $11.2 billion in federal funds to help public...
Texas leaders release $11.2 billion in federal public school funding