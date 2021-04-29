Man arrested after hour-long chase through local neighborhoods faces list of charges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A man arrested after leading authorities on a nearly hour-long chase in a stolen car through South Waco, Beverly Hills and North Waco was jailed Thursday facing a long list of charges including evading arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, forgery, failure to appear and aggravated assault on a police officer, according to online McLennan County Jail records.

Bond had not been set Thursday morning for Jeremy Olvera, who was arrested after authorities disabled the stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of North 18th Street near Kitok’s restaurant and arrested the driver.

The occupants of the car tried to run, but were captured. (Katy Mendez)

The chase started after the theft of a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Authorities tracked the vehicle to the Downsville area south of Waco.

A pursuit started after an unsuccessful attempt to pull the car over.

The driver led officers into Waco and near the Baylor campus before the pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.

Deputies aboard a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter spotted the vehicle and watched as the driver ditched the first car at an apartment complex and jumped into a second.

No injuries have been reported, but a DPS unit was damaged as officers stopped the stolen vehicle on North 18th Street.

A DPS unit damaged in the process of stopping the stolen vehicle was towed from the scene. (Katy Mendez)

Waco police, McLennan County deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers were all involved in the pursuits.

