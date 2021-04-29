Meteorologist in the making? Local girl wants to be ‘a weather woman’

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Addy Stephan is only 5, but she has already set her sights on a career.

“I can be anything I want to be,” Addy excitedly told KWTX.

“And I want to be a weather woman.”

And on Wednesday she was.

She showed up for career day at Belton Early Childhood School carrying a homemade microphone branded with the KWTX logo and a 10-day forecast and proceeded to explain to her classmates what a meteorologist’s job duties include.

Addy’s parents Hayley and Jeff Stephan say their daughter has always loved the weather.

“She wants to be outside to watch the rain,” Hayley said.

“Really, she wants to be outside but if it’s storming, she will just set up a chair on our patio and watch it. She tells me all about the clouds.”

She even gives her family a heads up about what to wear for the day.

“She will tell me how to dress once the Alexa tells her the temperature. I think her older brother helps her determine if it’s hot or cold,” Hayley said.

Addy says her favorite weather person is KWTX Meteorologist Camille Hoxworth.

Hoxworth says she’s humbled and honored to be the budding broadcaster’s favorite.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.