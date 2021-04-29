New website makes it easier for Central Texans to find volunteer opportunities

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A recent study found that around 66 percent of volunteers decreased their time volunteering or stopped completely during the pandemic. As life is getting back to normal, there’s a new website that’s making it easier for Texans to find ways to get involved in the community again.

OneStar Foundation just launched VolunterTX. It’s a website that gathers places where people can volunteer from across the state, and puts them all in one place.

OneStar Foundation CEO Chris Bugbee said that research shows one of the biggest obstacles in volunteering is figuring out where to start, and that’s why the website was created.

“We have heard people just say it’s really hard, they don’t know where to start, they’re intimidated a little bit to find an opportunity, they’re not sure they could really make a difference,” Bugbee said. “So if you go on to the site, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to explore.”

Bugbee said the website partners with community organizations around the state, like United Way, to gether those opportunities. The information is posted online, and people can search based on everything from location to key word, if they have specific volunteer interests.

VolunteerTX also has remote volunteer opportunities. Bugbee said that’s something grew during the pandemic, and something people are still interested in.

“We know a lot of people have been doing that during the pandemic, and we hope that might stay,” Bugbee said. “So if you’re in Waco, you might be able to serve a nonprofit that’s in another area of the state, with the remote opportunity.”

OneStar Foundation is looking for more community partners to work with to get more volunteer opportunities online. If organizations are interested, they head over to the website to sign up.

