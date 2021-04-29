Advertisement

Texas deputies searching for homicide suspect

Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding homicide suspect Trenton James Adams.(CBSDFW)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding homicide suspect Trenton James Adams.

Law enforcement officials said Adams is connected to the killing of Jordan Von Hoffman of Waxahachie.

Hoffman’s body was found on March 24 in the 6900 block of Ensign Road in Ennis.

The Dallas County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

No further details were provided about how Hoffman (a father of one) was killed.

Through investigation, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations developed evidence linking Trenton James Adams to Von Hoffman’s death.

The 28-year-old is also wanted on a parole violation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at (972) 937-6060. If anyone has information and would like to remain anonymous please call Ellis County Crime Stoppers at (972) 937-PAYS (7297).

The recommended bond for Adams is $1 million.

