Restaurant Report Card for April 29, 2021

(KWTX) - McDonald’s at 4330 Franklin Ave. in Waco got an 85 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the eggs were not kept cold enough, and the water in the handwashing sink wasn’t hot enough.

The cappuccino machine was not working properly, and was shooting out water.

The general manager’s food manager certification was expired, and the sanitizer solution was not strong enough to disinfect.

A re-inspection was scheduled.

The Catch at 1230 North Valley Mills Dr. in Waco got an 88 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the sanitizer solution was not strong enough to clean.

The workers were not wearing hair restraints, and there was dirty equipment and grimy floors.

This one needed a re-inspection, too.

Domino’s Pizza at 1201 Speight Ave. in Waco got a 93 on a recent inspection.

The health department worker noted there were neither paper towels nor soap at the handwashing sink, nor was there toilet tissue in the employee bathroom.

The floor in the walk-in cooler needed cleaning, and there was no valid food manager certification.

This restaurant was re-inspected and got a 97, but it still didn’t pass, and is due another re-inspection.

El Potosino at 1306 Avenue E in Moody is this week’s Clean Plate award winner.

The health inspector used the words “looks great” on the report.

This mobile food truck has street tacos, burritos, carnitas, and a fan favorite is the barbacoa.

Check it out.

