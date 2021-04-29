Advertisement

Senate confirms former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson to lead NASA

Former Sen. Bill Nelson, nominee to be administrator of NASA, speaks during a Senate Committee...
Former Sen. Bill Nelson, nominee to be administrator of NASA, speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, who once flew on the space shuttle, to be the next NASA administrator.

Lawmakers agreed to President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the space agency by consensus late Thursday, without a roll call vote.

Nelson will become NASA’s 14th administrator, succeeding another former member of Congress, Jim Bridenstine, a Republican from Oklahoma. Nelson currently serves on the NASA Advisory Council.

Nelson promised, when nominated, to “help lead NASA into an exciting future of possibilities.” The space agency is working to send astronauts back to the moon this decade.

“Its workforce radiates optimism, ingenuity and a can-do spirit,” Nelson said in a statement. “The NASA team continues to achieve the seemingly impossible as we venture into the cosmos.”

Nelson, 78, grew up near Cape Canaveral and was serving as a Democratic congressman when he launched aboard space shuttle Columbia on Jan. 12, 1986. His commander was Charles Bolden Jr., who later served as NASA administrator under President Barack Obama — at Nelson’s urging.

Just 10 days after their flight ended, the space shuttle Challenger failed shortly after liftoff and all seven astronauts were killed.

Nelson, who has a law degree and is a former captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, served six terms in the House of Representatives from 1979 to 1991. He was elected in 2000 to the Senate, where he served until his defeat in 2018 by former Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

__

AP Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he had been shot.
Teenager found dead in driveway near Texas church
The stolen vehicle was disabled next to Kitok's restaurant on North 18th Street.
Man arrested after hour-long chase through local neighborhoods faces list of charges
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
Salary for LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey revealed
Earlier this month the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Department worked alongside the...
More than 50 dogs rescued from ‘unbelievable conditions’ in Central Texas home

Latest News

Jaja Chen and her husband own Waco Cha, an Asian teashop in downtown Waco.
Owner of local Asian teashop testifies before US House committee
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Lawson Army...
Biden pitches tax plan in Georgia: Right that rich pay more
Texas was projected to gain three congressional seats as part of the 2020 Census, but it will...
Texas officials worry about gaps in Census data
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani defiant, a day after FBI raid of home, office
Rudy Giuliani denies all wrongdoing, says he is being framed.
Rudy Giuliani denies all wrongdoing, says he is being framed