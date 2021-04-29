Soggy string of days thanks to a slow-moving storm system

Strong thunderstorms traversed parts of the Lone Star State Wednesday afternoon and evening but thankfully Central Texas missed out on nearly all of the hail and gusty winds. Widespread rain pushed into Central Texas just shortly after midnight and although the coverage of rain will likely come down during the day, you’ll want to keep the umbrella around for the entire day today and probably through the weekend as an upper-level low meanders over Texas and Mexico. Rain chances today are near 60% and will be highest during the morning and midday hours. Overnight rain is expected to shrink in coverage early Thursday morning but widely scattered showers and non-severe storms are expected to hang around. The best potential for heavier rain and thunderstorms is near and west of the I-35 corridor. Rain coverage should come down a bit around and after lunchtime with rain chances falling from 60% down to 40% during the afternoon. It won’t rain all day long but off-and-on showers will continue even past sunset tonight too with an overnight rain chances near 50%. Severe weather is highly unlikely today however a stray strong storm is possible this afternoon east of I-35 with up to quarter-size hail, gusty winds, and maybe a brief spin-up tornado. The overall severe weather risk is a level 1 of 5, the marginal category. A cold front slowly eases into the area today so temperatures may drop a few degrees even after sunrise. We’ll generally begin the day with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to the mid-70s. Late-day temperatures will hover in the upper 60s and low 70s with cooler temperatures west of I-35 and the warmest temperatures near I-45.

The 50% chance of scattered rain tonight turns into a 50% chance of rain Friday too. Friday’s best potential for rain is expected to be during the morning hours. With any luck, we’ll have a relatively rain-free afternoon but a few pop-up showers or non-severe storms could again move through at any point during the day. Morning temperatures in the mid-60s Friday should only warm to the low 70s thanks to north winds, clouds, and the occasional showers. Unfortunately for your outdoor weekend plans, we’re now expecting a rainy start to the weekend. Saturday’s morning temperatures in the low 60s should only reach the low-to-mid 70s by the end of the afternoon. Morning rain chances are near 30% but should climb to 60% in the afternoon as widely scattered to numerous showers and storms move in from the south. Although we’ll probably have dry time during the day Saturday, dry time may be few and far between. We’re also keeping an eye on the potential for a stray strong storm or two mainly east of I-35 Saturday afternoon with gusty winds and some hail possible. Widely scattered rain Saturday afternoon should continue into Saturday evening but rain will start to exit around sunrise Sunday. A bit of sunshine may return Sunday afternoon which should boost highs into the low-to-mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.