Storm destroys new Jesus House Odessa sign

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Members of Jesus House Odessa woke up to a frustrating sight after Tuesday night’s storm.

The new roughly $3,000 sign was crumpled up like a piece of paper. The storm slapped the sign right off its brick foundations.

The outreach center didn’t get much use out of it as it was only set it up about a month ago.

However, leaders said this doesn’t take away with the wonderful work done here.

“Were feeding tons of people,” Executive Director Donny Kyker said. “Lots of need coming out of this building. We’ve never gone without. Our community has been so supportive of us, people jumping in.”

You’ll remember the winter storm ruined the organizations food pantry in February. Although the hits from Mother Nature keeping coming, Jesus House Odessa leaders said they always bounce back.

