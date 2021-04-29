Advertisement

Storm destroys new Jesus House Odessa sign

By Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Members of Jesus House Odessa woke up to a frustrating sight after Tuesday night’s storm.

The new roughly $3,000 sign was crumpled up like a piece of paper. The storm slapped the sign right off its brick foundations.

The outreach center didn’t get much use out of it as it was only set it up about a month ago.

However, leaders said this doesn’t take away with the wonderful work done here.

“Were feeding tons of people,” Executive Director Donny Kyker said. “Lots of need coming out of this building. We’ve never gone without. Our community has been so supportive of us, people jumping in.”

You’ll remember the winter storm ruined the organizations food pantry in February. Although the hits from Mother Nature keeping coming, Jesus House Odessa leaders said they always bounce back.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he had been shot.
Teenager found dead in driveway near Texas church
The stolen vehicle was disabled next to Kitok's restaurant on North 18th Street.
Man arrested after hour-long chase through local neighborhoods faces list of charges
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
Salary for LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey revealed
Earlier this month the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Department worked alongside the...
More than 50 dogs rescued from ‘unbelievable conditions’ in Central Texas home

Latest News

Officers found Torben Meyer, 24, dead early in the morning on Nov. 7, 2020 (File)
Central Texas boy, 16, indicted for murder in brother’s shooting death
LaSandra Scott speaks during a news conference concerning updates on her son Marvin Scott III's...
Black inmate’s death in Texas jail struggle ruled homicide
The crash happened about six miles south of Stratford in the northbound lane of U.S. 287.
Fiery 18-wheeler crash on Texas highway sends 2 to hospital
VolunteerTX gathers volunteer opportunities from across the state and puts them all in one place.
New website makes it easier for Central Texans to find volunteer opportunities
A Central Texas police officer completed the delivery after a DoorDash driver was arrested...
Central Texas officer makes delivery after DoorDash driver arrested following traffic stop