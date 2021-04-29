Advertisement

Storms, downpours cause flooding in Pontotoc Co.

Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - In Ponotoc County, several road sand bridges, streets and overpasses were flooded after Tuesday night’s storms swept through, dropping about 6″ of rain.

Viewer video captures the rainwater, rushing through creeks at Wintersmith park in Ada. More viewer video shows the water spilling over the park’s bridges, leaving them flooded and unable to pass by Wednesday morning.

“Of course there was rain coming in really quick, at a really quick time,” said City of Ada public information director Lisa Bratcher.

In one Ada neighborhood, homes almost had to evacuate after a natural gas leak caused by rain water shifting the soil.

“Because the storm drains filled up so quickly, the natural gas pulled to the top.. and so the storm was definitely involved in what happened here this morning,” Bratcher said.

Bratcher says nobody was hurt in the gas leak, or in any of the flash floods throughout town.

“It’s in the storm drains, so nobody is in immediate danger, nobody had to evacuate, some people lost gas for a little while, but right now center point is tapping off the line that it’s coming from, and that should eliminate the problem,” said Bratcher.

Officials say they’re prepared for more storms Wednesday night, and a warning to drivers, if you see a flooded roadway, or barricade always turn around - don’t drown.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he had been shot.
Teenager found dead in driveway near Texas church
The stolen vehicle was disabled next to Kitok's restaurant on North 18th Street.
Man arrested after hour-long chase through local neighborhoods faces list of charges
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
Salary for LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey revealed
Earlier this month the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Department worked alongside the...
More than 50 dogs rescued from ‘unbelievable conditions’ in Central Texas home

Latest News

Officers found Torben Meyer, 24, dead early in the morning on Nov. 7, 2020 (File)
Central Texas boy, 16, indicted for murder in brother’s shooting death
LaSandra Scott speaks during a news conference concerning updates on her son Marvin Scott III's...
Black inmate’s death in Texas jail struggle ruled homicide
The crash happened about six miles south of Stratford in the northbound lane of U.S. 287.
Fiery 18-wheeler crash on Texas highway sends 2 to hospital
VolunteerTX gathers volunteer opportunities from across the state and puts them all in one place.
New website makes it easier for Central Texans to find volunteer opportunities
A Central Texas police officer completed the delivery after a DoorDash driver was arrested...
Central Texas officer makes delivery after DoorDash driver arrested following traffic stop