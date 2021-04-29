Texas House approves bill that reduces criminal penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The Texas House preliminarily approved a bill that would lower the criminal penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana and provide a path for many Texans charged with such a crime to expunge it from their criminal records.

The bill applies to possession of one ounce or less — approximately two dime bags.

Currently in Texas, possession of up to two ounces of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor, which can be punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

House Bill 441, authored by state Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, would reduce possession of one ounce or less to a Class C misdemeanor, which carries no jail time. Police also wouldn’t be allowed to make arrests for possession at or under an ounce.

In a committee hearing, Zwiener said the language had been worked on with Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and praised the “bipartisan conversation” over reducing possession penalties.

The House passed a similar measure two years ago, but Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick opposed it and quickly declared it dead in the upper chamber. Patrick’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several Texas prosecutors and law enforcement agencies have already stopped arresting and prosecuting people found with small amounts of marijuana on their first offense.

A 2021 University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll found that 60% of Texas voters believe possession of small or large amounts of marijuana should be legal for whatever purpose.

HB 411 is one of many attempts to lower the criminal penalties for marijuana possession statewide — 10 bills in the Legislature address the issue, but only one other bill has made it out of committee.

House Bill 99 would get rid of arrests and drivers license suspensions for marijuana possession only punishable by a fine. Its author, Rep. Steve Toth, R-Woodlands, is a notable conservative who told the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee that he did not support decriminalization or legalization, but nevertheless believes the racial disparity in marijuana arrests must be addressed.

According to a 2020 report by the American Civil Liberties Union, Black Texans were 2.6 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession in 2018 than white Texans despite similar usage rates nationwide. In both 2018 and 2019, about 30% of those arrested for marijuana possession in Texas were Black, despite the state population being 12% Black.

Class B misdemeanors carry other penalties, such as not being able to obtain a firearm license for five years and automatic drivers license suspension.

Lowering the charge to a Class C misdemeanor and allowing for record expungement would also eliminate the barriers and stigma associated with having a criminal record while applying for jobs and financial assistance.

Marijuana possession charges have also gotten more complicated since the Legislature legalized hemp and hemp-derived products — such as CBD oil — last session.

Difficulty differentiating between legal hemp and illegal marijuana led to a drop in the number of low-level possession charges in the state.

In 2019, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported more than 45,000 arrests for possession of marijuana — a decrease from the nearly 63,000 reported arrests in 2018. In July of 2019, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a memo instructing DPS officers to issue citations, rather than make arrests, for possession of less than four ounces of marijuana.

