Wet weather continues straight into the weekend

What was once looking like a sunny and dry weekend now looks a little soggy in Central Texas and the culprit is an upper level low (aka rain maker) that refuses to move. It’ll be stuck spinning just to our southwest in Northern Mexico tomorrow and for most of the weekend. It should slowly make its exit to the east and out of here late Sunday/early Monday, but until then we have rain chances in the forecast each day. Weekend plans may be impacted with showers and storm chances in the forecast and while details are a little unclear as to timing and intensity, make sure to check back frequently for updates as we get more guidance in as we get closer.

Scattered showers and storm chances continue tonight - most should see just spotty showers and weak thunderstorms but a few storms along the I-45 corridor could have quart size hail, heavy rain, and some strong winds. That chance goes away overnight and we are just left over with more spotty rain chances for Friday morning. Friday afternoon we see some more localized heavy rain possible so keep the umbrellas handy and the KWTX weather app on your phone for a look at the radar before stepping outside.

We see our rain-making system slowly slide eastward through the state over the weekend and giving us more rain before it leaves. Saturday looks a little soggy with a thunderstorm chance in the afternoon again. There is still some uncertainty as to when and where the highest rain chances will be but that is something that should be a little more clear over the next few days as more guidance comes in.

High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the 70s. We are back in the 80s for Sunday as we dry out a bit Sunday afternoon. Highs on Monday shoot up into the upper 80s/low 90s before our next front comes in and next chance for rain.

