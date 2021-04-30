Alpine man involved in January Capitol riots now facing charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) - An Alpine man who was involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots has now been arrested and charged in connection to it.

According to court documents obtained by CBS7 Friday, Sean David Watson of Alpine is now charged with: “Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority” and “Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.”

CBS7 reported in Feb. 2021 that Watson’s home in Alpine was raided by the F.B.I. as part of a search warrant.

The court documents also lay out the timeline of events in Mr. Watson’s case.

It reads that a witness told the FBI that Sean Watson took part in the riots in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. The witness claimed that Watson had shown cellphone videos of him inside the Capitol Building to others at his work. Watson made a claim that he was arrested in Washington on January 5, prior to the riots because he crossed police lines during a protest. The FBI later confirmed that arrest, according to the documents.

