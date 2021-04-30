Advertisement

Beaver seen strolling in downtown of North Texas city

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano artist came across an unusual sight downtown Thursday morning, April 29.

A beaver was wandering around downtown Plano.

Rudy Guajardo captured video in the Downtown Plano Arts District, at the Corner of 15th Street and Avenue K and shared it on his Facebook page.

Guajardo, who is an artist at Blue Tiger Designs, called the experience, “interesting and unexpected.”

It’s not clear where the beaver ended up, as Guajardo said it scampered off.

“I started recording him as he just kinda wandered around,” said Guajardo. “He seemed to be curious with the doors. I was careful not to get too close. I didn’t want to spook him in any way. He seemed very comfortable being out and about. It was not what I expected to experience on an early rainy Thursday morning.”

