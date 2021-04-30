Advertisement

Bishop Reicher softball team eyes state title

By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Reicher softball team is highly ranked and chasing a state title. They were supposed to have their first playoff game Thursday night, but it was canceled due to weather.

The softball team didn’t take the night off, instead they practiced in the gym because they have one goal, and that is to win state.

The team features five seniors. When those seniors were sophomores they won state, and when they were freshman they were state runners-up.

The whole team is motivated because last season they didn’t have a chance to defend their title .

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stolen vehicle was disabled next to Kitok's restaurant on North 18th Street.
Man arrested after hour-long chase through local neighborhoods faces list of charges
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he had been shot.
Teenager found dead in driveway near Texas church
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
Salary for LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey revealed
Earlier this month the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Department worked alongside the...
More than 50 dogs rescued from ‘unbelievable conditions’ in Central Texas home

Latest News

Central Texas softball coach inspires team to fight for a playoff spot
Harker Heights
Central Texas softball coach inspires team to fight for a playoff spot
Freddie signs with Raptors
Raptors Sign former Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
Salary for LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey revealed