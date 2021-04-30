Bishop Reicher softball team eyes state title

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Reicher softball team is highly ranked and chasing a state title. They were supposed to have their first playoff game Thursday night, but it was canceled due to weather.

The softball team didn’t take the night off, instead they practiced in the gym because they have one goal, and that is to win state.

The team features five seniors. When those seniors were sophomores they won state, and when they were freshman they were state runners-up.

The whole team is motivated because last season they didn’t have a chance to defend their title .

