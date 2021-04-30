COVID-19 safety guidelines still in place for area elections Saturday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local city and school board elections are Saturday and while the turnout may be smaller than November, there are still COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep in mind if people are heading to the polls.

McLennan County said the election procedures for Saturday are pretty straightforward, and if people voted in November there will be several of the same plans in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.

McLennan County election administrator Jared Goldsmith said there will be social distancing implementations in place, and voters are encouraged to wear a mask.

Goldsmith said there will be hand sanitizer available for voters as well, and someone working the polls will be cleaning machines throughout the day.

“We’re doing our part to make sure that all voters have a safe place to vote,” Goldsmith said. “We’ve gone through a couple of elections where we’ve had COVID protocols put in place to make sure that we give our voters a safe environment.”

Goldsmith said turnout was fairly low during early voting, and he encouraged people to vote on Saturday.

“You have a big voice in your cities and your school districts, and it’s very important to make sure you’re staying on top of that because it is your taxpayer dollars that are being spent,” Goldsmith said.

Similar COVID-19 protocols will be in place in Coryell County and throughout Bell County. However, if people are voting in a school in Killeen or Belton, the districts are asking voters to follow school COVID-19 procedures, which includes wearing a mask.

