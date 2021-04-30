Fort Hood: Lendlease hosts $420 million housing development ceremony

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - After years of dealing with issues regarding mold, water erosion and others in Army housing, Fort Hood and its private contractor, Lendlease, celebrated a new $420 million dollar construction for hundreds of new homes Thursday.

Lendlease Chief Operating Officer Phillip Carpenter says he believes this funding is a step in the right direction,

“We’re working as a partnership to make sure every home is safe and habitable,” he said.

However, others say the construction is not good enough.

“They believe that my own home is safe to live when I’ve had sheet rock fall on my head,” said Army Wife Kary Mesack.

“I’ve had termites come into my bathtub while taking a shower, I’ve watched maintenance workers fall from my roof.”

The $420 million project will see the construction of 600 new homes for junior NCO’s, replacing rooves on 2,300 homes and 1,300 homes renovated.

This after dozens of army families have experienced water erosion, black mold and other problems in their home that’ve left them displaced and taking legal action.

“We need your help more than ever and not stand behind these people that’re hurting us,” Mesack said.

For the Army and Lendlease, the construction is the answer to their troubles and add that moving forward, all necessary action to fix any issues will be taken.

“We encourage any family that has an issue with their home to contact us as soon as possible,” Carpenter said.

“We understand that there’s been friction in the past, but today’s about tearing down the old and moving forward together,” said Lieutenant General Douglas Gabram.

“I know some have said that we’re just throwing money at this, that is farthest from the truth and not true.”

While dozens of families are taking legal action against Lendlease, some say the funding could mean a step in the right direction or a step backwards.

“I understand where they’re coming from and it does seem like a step in the right direction, but funding was never an issue,” said Army Wife Courtney Hamilton.

“It’s the lack of accountability and oversight. We’re appreciative of the funding, we just don’t trust them.”

KWTX asked Fort Hood and Lendlease if they had any comment on the current lawsuits filed against Army housing and received no comment.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.