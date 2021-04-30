Advertisement

Fort Hood: Lendlease hosts $420 million housing development ceremony

After years of dealing with issues regarding mold, water erosion and others in Army housing,...
After years of dealing with issues regarding mold, water erosion and others in Army housing, Fort Hood and its private contractor, Lendlease, celebrated a new $420 million dollar construction for hundreds of new homes Thursday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - After years of dealing with issues regarding mold, water erosion and others in Army housing, Fort Hood and its private contractor, Lendlease, celebrated a new $420 million dollar construction for hundreds of new homes Thursday.

Lendlease Chief Operating Officer Phillip Carpenter says he believes this funding is a step in the right direction,

“We’re working as a partnership to make sure every home is safe and habitable,” he said.

However, others say the construction is not good enough.

“They believe that my own home is safe to live when I’ve had sheet rock fall on my head,” said Army Wife Kary Mesack.

“I’ve had termites come into my bathtub while taking a shower, I’ve watched maintenance workers fall from my roof.”

The $420 million project will see the construction of 600 new homes for junior NCO’s, replacing rooves on 2,300 homes and 1,300 homes renovated.

This after dozens of army families have experienced water erosion, black mold and other problems in their home that’ve left them displaced and taking legal action.

“We need your help more than ever and not stand behind these people that’re hurting us,” Mesack said.

For the Army and Lendlease, the construction is the answer to their troubles and add that moving forward, all necessary action to fix any issues will be taken.

“We encourage any family that has an issue with their home to contact us as soon as possible,” Carpenter said.

“We understand that there’s been friction in the past, but today’s about tearing down the old and moving forward together,” said Lieutenant General Douglas Gabram.

“I know some have said that we’re just throwing money at this, that is farthest from the truth and not true.”

While dozens of families are taking legal action against Lendlease, some say the funding could mean a step in the right direction or a step backwards.

“I understand where they’re coming from and it does seem like a step in the right direction, but funding was never an issue,” said Army Wife Courtney Hamilton.

“It’s the lack of accountability and oversight. We’re appreciative of the funding, we just don’t trust them.”

KWTX asked Fort Hood and Lendlease if they had any comment on the current lawsuits filed against Army housing and received no comment.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he had been shot.
Teenager found dead in driveway near Texas church
The stolen vehicle was disabled next to Kitok's restaurant on North 18th Street.
Man arrested after hour-long chase through local neighborhoods faces list of charges
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
Salary for LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey revealed
Earlier this month the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Department worked alongside the...
More than 50 dogs rescued from ‘unbelievable conditions’ in Central Texas home

Latest News

Texas officials worry about gaps in Census data
Texas Census Count Update
Almost half of Central Texas residents 80 and older are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19,...
Half of the most vulnerable area residents aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Jaja Chen and her husband own Waco Cha, an Asian teashop in downtown Waco.
Owner of local Asian teashop testifies before US House committee
Texas was projected to gain three congressional seats as part of the 2020 Census, but it will...
Texas officials worry about gaps in Census data