Lemonade stands won’t be hard to find here this weekend

(KWTX) – About 20 kid-operated lemonade stands will be open for business Saturday and Sunday from Nolanville to Copperas Cove, during the annual Lemonade Day event, which is designed not only to teach kids about entrepreneurship, but also about giving back.

Wendy Sledd is the director of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship program as well as the communications director for the Copperas Cove School District.

Those in her scholarship program participate in the event and she says it’s a great learning experience about the real world.

“Through this program, our students learn about financial literacy by balancing a budget as well as enhancing their knowledge in math, science and marketing,” Sledd said.

“At a time when we have so many of our adults in debt this is a great opportunity to teach our children at a young age how to manage their finances and live within their means.”

Emily Kimball is the reigning Young Miss Five Hills.

This is her fourth year to participate in the program and encourages everyone to consider it.

“It is really important for kids to participate in this because it teaches them responsibility and how to be an entrepreneur,” she said.;

“Lemonade Day introduces kids to the three Ss, spend, save and share.

They get to save a little money for themselves, spend a little money and also share some with the community.”

The operator of each stands decides where to donate proceeds.

Emily picked a cause near and dear to her heart.

“My stand is raising money for Alzheimer’s and dementia research in honor of my grandma who has Alzheimer’s,” she said.

Emily’s stand will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Frames and Things in Copperas Cove.

Information about the event and the location of area stands is available online.

