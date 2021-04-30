Lightning strikes house, catches fire in Van Alstyne

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A house in Grayson County caught fire during Wednesday night’s storms, after it was hit by lightning.

“We were in bed, hear a big loud crack, knew it was really close,” said next door neighbor Andy Brewer

Andy Brewer and his wife live in Van Alstyne. Wednesday night, just after 10 p.m. in a matter of seconds, he recalls seeing a flash, and hearing thunder.

“I have the (News 12 Weather Authority) app, and I looked at my phone- you get the notifications for the lighting strike- well this one was 0.0 miles from my home, so yeah, it was close,” Brewer said.

That’s when they walked outside to see their Next door neighbor’s home, in flames.

“There was 3 or 4 fire departments here, there was smoke billowing out of the roof of the house!” Brewer said.

Several fire agencies toned out to the home, in the 700 block of Belmont Avenue, near Co Road 3356 in Van Alstyne at around 10:10 p.m.

Investigators say that the type of installation used in the home made putting the fire out difficult, but agencies were able to extinguish the flames within thirty minutes.

After the fire was put out, a large hole in the roof could be seen from the street.

The house has fire damage to the roof, attic and ceilings, along with major water damage inside.

“It’s actually very common, especially you know residents who are on hills” said Captain Cody Hendrix.

Capt. Cody Hendrix with the Van Alstyne Fire Department says this neighborhood has frequent lightning strikes.

“8 months to a year ago, another lightning strike hit a transformer behind the house across the street,” Brewer said.

In fact, Captain Hendrix says lighting strikes are common causes of fires during severe weather season- and they can be dangerous.

“Lightning will follow any type of wiring, or anything like that- it can go through the outlets, it can blow out walls” Capt. Hendrix said. “After the lightning, obviously it’s a common thing for a structure fire, but after a house has been struck by lightning it can travel all over the wiring throughout the house and come out in different areas.”

Fire fighters say everyone, including the family pets made it out of the home safely.

Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda confirmed with News 12 that the cause of the fire was lightning, but it is an ongoing investigation.

