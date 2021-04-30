Over 50 dogs still in need of homes after dozens initially rescued in Hill County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas animal rescue organizations came together Thursday night to find homes and proper care for dozens of dogs left behind in Hill County.

Earlier this month, The Humane Society of North Texas worked with the Hill County Sheriff’s Office to rescue more than 50 dogs from a dilapidated, trash-filled and feces-covered residence.

The humane society posted on Facebook that all of the dogs are safe, but local rescue organizations beg to differ after going back to the property.

The Sheriff’s Office and volunteers confirm there are approximately 50 dogs still left behind in need of homes and medical care.

Michelle Ann with Cribs for Canines says this all started with a call for help from the elderly owner of the property more than a year ago.

“She reached out in January of 2020 before the pandemic hit and they showed up 16 months later and she reached out when she had 22 dogs...she had 97 when they came in,” said Ann.

KWTX has learned two dogs were placed with a shelter in Temple, the rest are still at the property. If you would like to help and learn more about this mission search Cribs for Canines or Cribs Rescue Project on Facebook. They’re asking for donations for food and vaccination costs.

