Police: Texas man believed social media rumors about brother’s killer, killed innocent man

DESOTO, Texas (KWTX) - Norman Christopher Collier IV, 22, believed false rumors spread on social media regarding his brother’s killer, and then shot and killed an innocent man during a balloon release ceremony in honor of his slain brother, police said.

Norman Christopher Collier IV is charged with capital murder and is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $1-million bond.

DeSoto Police said Camran Kashawn Collier, 19, was shot and killed on April 22 in the 1100 block of Westlake Drive. Police found the teenager’s body in the driver’s seat of a 2013 Honda Accord. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard gunshots and then saw a man exit the Honda and run away from the scene.

Three days later on April 25, a balloon release ceremony in honor of the slain teenager was held at Les Zeiger Park in the 400 block of Eagle Drive.

After the ceremony, Kolby Marquise Graham, 20, of Lancaster, Texas, was shot in the head. Graham died several days later.

Participants who witnessed the shooting at the balloon release ceremony did not cooperate with police.

Detectives investigating Graham’s murder learned Graham had been “falsely accused” and “falsely identified” as Camran Kashawn Collier’s killer in several social media posts.

Norman Christopher Collier IV “mistakenly believed the internet rumors about his brother’s killer,” DeSoto Police said, “then took revenge against the wrong man at his brother’s balloon release ceremony by shooting Kolby Graham.”

The suspect in Camran Kashawn Collier’s murder is described a Black man with short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact detectives at (469) 658-3050.

“In response to the senseless killing of a person wrongly identified as murder suspect, (DeSoto Police) are URGING citizens to use caution & common sense when posting information to social media. Please check veracity & source of any info related to police matters. It can save a life!” police said on Twitter.

