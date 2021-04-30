Soggy 48 hours ahead for Central Texas

Although we’re still running about a 5″ year-to-date rainfall deficit, we’ll be counting our blessings that a stalled frontal boundary is near the Texas Coastal Plains and not overhead. The stalled frontal boundary is expected to pain a rainfall bullseye between Gonzales and Victoria of anywhere from 5″ to isolated near 15″ totals. Rainfall totals will be noticeably lower across our area with most of the rain falling Saturday but you should still expect another 1″ to 2″+ before all is set and done early Sunday. Keep the umbrella handy! Just like we saw yesterday, occasional showers and storms are in the forecast all Friday long. Morning rain chances are near 40% but should come up and hover between 60% and 70% midday and into the early evening. It’s a little difficult to pinpoint the exact timing of when the most widespread rain will arrive, but current signs are pointing to the late-afternoon and early-evening hours. Morning temperatures starting out ranging from the low 60s to the low 70s will only warm into the mid 60s to the mid 70s west to east thanks to thick clouds and widespread rain. Rainfall coverage may decrease somewhat overnight, but we’re expecting jump in the rainfall coverage Saturday as the upper-level low that’s been plaguing us with rain and clouds starts to inch closer.

Saturday is expected to be the rainiest day of the week and although we are expecting some dry time every now and again, it’s looking like it’ll be raining more often than not. Some forecast models are showing morning rain, dry time in the afternoon, and then evening and overnight rain however we’re expecting the most widespread and potentially heaviest rain to be midday and into the afternoon. Unfortunately, it’s looking like an indoor day with anywhere from a half-inch to nearly an inch-and-a-half expected to fall just Saturday alone. Temperatures in the mid-60s in the morning should reach the low-to-mid 70s for highs. As far as severe weather chances go, there could be a stray strong storm with gusty wind and around quarter-size hail but the overall severe weather risk is currently at a level 1 of 5, the ‘marginal’ category. There’s a chance that some strong storms move from South Texas northeastward with strong wind gust and isolated tornado threat Saturday afternoon. If these storms do manage to form, they could impact cities and towns near and especially east of I-35 late Saturday afternoon and evening. As of right now though, we’re only expecting a stray strong storm or two. Scattered to numerous showers will continue into Saturday night but rain will start to come to a close early Sunday and some sunshine may return late in the afternoon as highs reach the low-to-mid 80s.

