Advertisement

Stocks pull below record but still end best month this year

.Stocks pulled back Friday on Wall Street. (File)
.Stocks pulled back Friday on Wall Street. (File)(NOAM GALAI | Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stocks pulled back Friday on Wall Street, easing the S&P 500 below the record high it set a day earlier, but still closed out their best month this year.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.7% Friday as investors backed away from technology and communications companies.

The market has been climbing this month as investors remain optimistic that the pandemic is slowly and steadily coming to a close.

The S&P 500 rose 5.2% in April, its best monthly gain since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.62%

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Joseph Duvall was released after posting bond.
Ex-Central Texas teacher accused of assaulting special needs student free on bond
The stolen vehicle was disabled next to Kitok's restaurant on North 18th Street.
Man arrested after hour-long chase through local neighborhoods faces list of charges
Killeen police Officer Reynaldo Contreras.
Officer who shot unarmed Central Texas man with mental health issues returns to work
A Central Texas police officer completed the delivery after a DoorDash driver was arrested...
Central Texas officer makes delivery after DoorDash driver arrested following traffic stop
FILE GRAPHIC
Texas enabled the worst carbon monoxide poisoning catastrophe in recent U.S. history

Latest News

A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. The number of Americans...
US wages and benefits jump as economy reopens
A customer walks out of a Zara store, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. U.S. consumer...
Strong gains in consumer spending and incomes in March
Two storefronts are empty, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York.
Jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000 as economy heals
Earlier this year, Gray Television reached an agreement to acquire Quincy for $925 million in...
Gray sells divestiture stations from Quincy Media transaction to Allen Media for $380M