Texas authorities bust potential half-a-million dollar cockfighting operation

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - A search warrant led to the discovery of hundreds of animals, including roosters, hens, and chicks suspected of being bred to fight, police said.

On Tuesday, authorities searched a property in the 1400 block of Corral Road and allegedly found 300 animals.

Authorities said the animals are “now avoiding cruel treatment and ultimately death.”

Police seized collections of gaffs and knives commonly attached to the roosters during cockfights.

Detectives also discovered cash, numerous medications, supplements, syringes, and other implements used to alter roosters into fighting birds.

The ongoing investigation is believed to have disrupted an estimated half-million-dollar bird fighting operation.

Grand Prairie Animal Services collaborated with Animal Investigation and Response to place the animals at a number of facilities and shelters.

