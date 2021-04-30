Advertisement

Texas police investigating kidnapping call find nearly 100 people inside home

By Katy Mendez
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston police found nearly 100 people inside a home after reports of kidnapping and possibly human smuggling.

HPD arrived 12200 Chessington Drive earlier Friday morning after reports mentioned kidnapping and possible involve human smuggling.

Houston police say the initial reports found more than 90 people in the home.

Police say they will be giving an update on the incident soon.

No other info available at this time

