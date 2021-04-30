Advertisement

Toxic blue-green algae still present in area lake following deaths of dogs that drank the water

Toxic blue-green algae is still present in Lake Belton.
Toxic blue-green algae is still present in Lake Belton.(Brazos River Authority)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Toxic alga is still present in Lake Belton two months after the deaths of at least four dogs that either drank the water or licked their fur after getting out of it.

“Water samples from areas where several dogs died after consuming water from the lake continue to show high levels of anatoxin,” the Brazos River Authority said Friday.

“This toxic alga appears to be long-lasting. People and their pets should avoid venturing into the water in this area of the lake and should avoid direct contact with the alga,” the river authority said.

Lab testing is required to determine whether algae is toxic, the river authority said.

“People are encouraged to enjoy deeper areas of the reservoir while avoiding areas with stagnant water or algal growth.”

