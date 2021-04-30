Advertisement

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks.

The rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.

TSA said children up to 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the rule.

Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and airline workers safe during the pandemic.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India sets another global record with more than 386,000 daily cases

— Pfizer-BioNTech seeks vaccine approval for children ages 12-15

Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

— As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

