Wet weather continues...finally drier by the end of the weekend

Our wet weather pattern will continue for tonight and for most of the weekend with more on/off rain chances. Most of which, should be light to moderate rain but there could definitely be heavier rain bands from time to time along with a chance for some stronger storms tomorrow afternoon. Tonight low temperatures hover in the mid 60s. Tomorrow afternoon highs get into the mid 70s. Tomorrow morning should be more of the same that we’ve had for Friday - light to moderate rain but for the afternoon tomorrow we are going to be watching two things. One, a warm front will lift from the south to the north and could provide enough lift to get storms going along with item number two we are watching, an upper level low that will be slowly sliding west to east across the state. The upper level low will be spinning and churning, as it has been for the past several days, and pull up enough moisture and some energy to see storms tomorrow afternoon. Thunderstorms will likely start to our south but drift into Central Texas for the afternoon. Main concerns with strong storms will be heavy rain that could lead to flooding concerns along with a low chance for some quarter-size hail, damaging winds, and a spin up tornado. That chance, again, looks low but is something we will be watching carefully for tomorrow - as should you. Keep a close eye on the weather and have a way to get weather notifications to your phone (like the free KWTX weather app) just in case.

As far as Sunday goes, there will some rain chances to start the day but our rain-maker system should *finally* pull off to the east and open up the door for some nicer weather to end the weekend. A gradual clearing of rain and even some of the clouds for the afternoon Sunday and that will lead to a slightly warmer day, with highs in the low to mid 80s. We expect to see breezy south winds Sunday too as that system pulls out of Texas. Monday... get ready! We have a warm up expected with temperatures climbing around 90 degrees for a high! Thankfully that heat bubble won’t last too long... we have another cold front that comes on Tuesday and that will lower temperatures into the 70s/low 80s for most of next week and actually bring back another chance for rain on Tuesday.

