A Rainy Start To The Weekend with Sunshine Around The Corner

We’ll have another wave of rain linger in the area going through Saturday morning, and all that moisture will also lead to some fog in a few areas as well. Midday the coverage of the rain will die down before another wave of rain moves in during the afternoon. Highs will still be in the low 70′s despite the rain chances. The rain starts dying down Sunday morning as our mid-level Low finally starts to exit the state. Sunday afternoon we’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs getting back into the low to mid 80′s.

Monday we’ll get abundant sunshine with highs around 90° in the afternoon because of the drier weather. However, the next rain chance arrives on Tuesday when a cold front moves through the area. This’ll bring highs back into the 70′s for Tuesday, and they’ll stay there through the end of the week. Only a few storms are expected with the next front, but we’re mainly looking to just see scattered rain.

