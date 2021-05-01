Advertisement

A Rainy Start To The Weekend with Sunshine Around The Corner

By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have another wave of rain linger in the area going through Saturday morning, and all that moisture will also lead to some fog in a few areas as well. Midday the coverage of the rain will die down before another wave of rain moves in during the afternoon. Highs will still be in the low 70′s despite the rain chances. The rain starts dying down Sunday morning as our mid-level Low finally starts to exit the state. Sunday afternoon we’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs getting back into the low to mid 80′s.

Monday we’ll get abundant sunshine with highs around 90° in the afternoon because of the drier weather. However, the next rain chance arrives on Tuesday when a cold front moves through the area. This’ll bring highs back into the 70′s for Tuesday, and they’ll stay there through the end of the week. Only a few storms are expected with the next front, but we’re mainly looking to just see scattered rain.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, according to...
Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Texas police investigating kidnapping call find nearly 100 people inside home
Texas authorities bust potential half-a-million dollar cockfighting operation
Local restaurants struggle to find help
Local restaurants struggle to find help

Latest News

Rain Stays with Us To Start The Weekend But Sunshine is Around The Corner!
fastcast overcast clouds rainy stormy storms rain cloudy
Wet weather continues...finally drier by the end of the weekend
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast
fastcast rain wet drizzle
Soggy 48 hours ahead for Central Texas