Central Texas boy seeks love and stability within a family

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Pete: What does family mean to you?

Greg: People who are always there for me.

Greg has an idea of what family means but he’s never really experienced that type of security. Over the last several years, he’s been shuffled around the foster care system, in hopes of finding love and stability.

“I just like to be around people I trust. And that’s basically it.”

Without getting into specifics, Greg’s trust issued are not unwarranted but he’s quick with a smile and laugh.

His walk on the wild side around the Cameron Park Zoo certainly revealed a lighter side.

“I just like to have fun.”

As far as what else he likes to do, we’re talking about your average 13-year old.

Play video games, sleep….drink soda.

“When it comes to animals, Greg said there are a lot of reasons he likes them, but he voiced one in particular.”

“They like protecting people.”

Possibly a window into the security Greg is seeking from a permanent family, after experiencing some trauma in other situations growing up.

Greg also likes to slip into the imaginary world of super heroes.

“My favorite DC characters are Aquaman, Batman, Superman slash Wonder Woman.”

At the Zoo, it was also by sea, air and land where the spunky teen roared his approval.

But there were still some quiet moments, when Greg opened up and highlighted his desire to have a family.

“What does the word love mean to you?”

“Family and people who care about you.”

We hope there’s a family out there to give Greg a first-hand feeling of what this is like.

If you want to inquire about adopting Greg or the process, contact CPS at (254) 756-5571.

Also, remember there are licensing requirements to adopt in Texas.

