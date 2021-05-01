Advertisement

Coach Moore gets 800th win as Baylor Head Coach

By Christopher Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A milestone for Baylor head softball coach Glenn Moore - 800 wins with the program.

Moore was hired in 2000. Since then he has amassed 800 wins, with 392 losses.

Baylor beat Kansas 7-1 to hit the milestone.

Aliyah Binford hit two separate 3-run homeruns, totaling 6 RBIs on the night.

Baylor will host Kansas again Saturday and Sunday as part of the three game series.

