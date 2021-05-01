Former Temple Wildcat drafted by NFL’s Atlanta Falcons

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Central Texas football star will be playing on the biggest stage.

Temple High School graduate Ta’Quon Graham was selected by the Atlanta Falcons.

Graham was the 148th player taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Graham was part of the Temple class of 2017.

According to Temple head coach Scott Stewart, Graham is the first Wildcat drafted since 1986.

He went on to play Division 1 college football for the University of Texas.

Graham tweeted his excitement about joining the Falcons.

