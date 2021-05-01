On a rare death-free day, Central Texas COVID-19 case count rises to more than 78,000

(KWTX) – The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll didn’t rise Friday, but the total number of cases of the virus confirmed since the start of the pandemic did.

Nearly 160 additional confirmed cases were reported Friday, increasing the regional total to 78,007.

The regional total on April 30, 2020 was 533 and the statewide total was 28,087.

As many as 1,666 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to Department of State Health Services data Friday, the regional death toll was unchanged at 1,642 including 415 Bell County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 429; 33 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 76 Limestone County residents; 470 McLennan County residents, 16 more than the local count of 454; 48 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 47; 21 Mills County residents; 140 Navarro County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 150; 40 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by 59 Friday to 49,217.

DSHS also reported 2,639 additional confirmed cases of the virus, 2,500 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,470,095.

At least 63,109 cases were active Friday, down from 63,157 Thursday, 2,741,678 residents have recovered, and 2,682 were hospitalized, 63 fewer than on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

At least 22 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate rose from 5.4% Thursday to 5.56% Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATION

DSHS didn’t release a vaccine allocation list Friday for the first week of May.

About 1.7 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were due to be shipped to providers this week across the state, just more than 11,000 of them to hub sites, pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics in Central Texas.

Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco was due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, was due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District was due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna.

No shipments were scheduled to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, the Bell County Public Health District, or the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Another 7,510 doses were due to be distributed to clinics and pharmacies in Central Texas, and 600 doses wer allocated to five state prison units in the region.

All residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District doesn’t update its data dashboard on Fridays, but state data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed a total of 22,311 confirmed cases, an increase of 39.

At least 256 cases were active Friday and at least 21,520 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 429 deaths.

State data showed 415.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed three active cases and a total of 369 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed no active cases and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 16 cases involving students and two cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,759 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 886 involving students and 873 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five cases across five campuses.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 88 additional cases of the virus Friday, 40 of them new.

At least 166 cases were active Friday, 26,364 residents have recovered, and 19 were hospitalized, one of them on a ventilator.

The virus has claimed 454 lives in the county, according to local data.

State data showed 470 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 68 active cases Friday, 64 involving students, one involving a staff member, one involving a faculty member and two involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,963 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 25 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Commencement for 2020 and 2021 graduates will be spread over three days next week from Thursday through Saturday with “numerous sessions to ensure social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols are in place,” the university said Wednesday.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed three active case, and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed five active cases across three campuses and 288 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 10 cases across four campuses, six of them at Midway High School.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed three active cases across two campuses Friday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed three cases Friday across two campuses.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,949 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 20, and 273 probable cases.

At least 7,015 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed four cases across two campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice two cases involving inmates and four involving employees Friday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 104 inmates were restricted and two were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; seven cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where five inmates were isolated; no active cases at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an inmate at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 99 inmates were restricted and one inmate was isolated, and one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 78 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,889 confirmed and 194 probable cases Friday.

State data showed at least 2,042 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 60 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,129 confirmed and 633 probable cases Friday.

At least 2,638 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 76 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,457 confirmed and 2,314 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, at least 5,515 patients have recovered.

State data showed 140 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,358 confirmed and 307 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,616 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,085 confirmed and 789 probable cases Friday. At least 1,777 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 712 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 754 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Friday had 3,775 confirmed cases and 702 probable cases. At least 4,319 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed four cases across three campuses.

Lampasas County had 1,837 confirmed and 333 probable cases Friday. At least 2,103 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,270 confirmed and 355 probable cases Friday. At least 1,562 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,434 confirmed and 1,088 probable cases Friday. At least 2,513 patients have recovered and 48 have died. Eight cases were active Friday. Two residents were hospitalized.

Mills County had 593 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 632 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,696 confirmed cases Friday and 418 probable cases. At least 2,032 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 528 confirmed cases Friday and 256 probable cases. At least 765 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

