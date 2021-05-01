One Central Texas school district drops mask mandate

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX)- Fourteen of Bell County’s 15 school districts still require students to wear masks on campus and during campus events.

The 15th district, the Rogers ISD repealed its mask mandate on April 20.

“It’s still scary because you know there’s still the chance but looking at the data you feel pretty good,” Rogers Superintendent Joe Craig said.

“It’s a risk reward type thing like many things in life.”

Rogers had no active cases of the virus on campus, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard Friday.

Craig said about half of the staff at Rogers ISD have been vaccinated.

Salado ISD has also announced it will drop its mask requirement, but it plans to wait until after the school year ends and after graduation and prom events.

The Salado school board voted to make masks optional starting on June 1.

“By the time we come back in August every student 16 and up who wants the vaccine would have had an opportunity to get it, so I think that was part of that decision for sure,” Salado Superintendent Michael Novotny said.

Current protocol requires students who are unmasked and have contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus to quarantine.

Students don’t have to quarantine if they were masked during the contact.

Novotny said this protocol was an influential factor in the district’s decision to keep the mask requirement until the end of the school year to prevent a large number of students from being quarantined and missing prom and graduation.

