Polls close, vote count begins

(KWTX) – The rain held off until late in the day in most of Central Texas as voters headed to the polls to decide a long list of contested city council and school board races, tens of millions of dollars’ worth of proposed bond issues and dozens of proposed charter amendments.

ELECTION RESULTS

Coryell County voters are deciding the fate of a proposed $30.9 million issue that would fund construction of a new Coryell County Detention Center.

Killeen voters are deciding four city council races and two school board races.

Five candidates, Angela Ann Brown, Rosalyn “Roz” Finley, Holly A. Teel, Latriece Walton and Jessica A. Gonzalez are seeking the District 1 council seat.

William L. Baumgartner is challenging incumbent Debbie Nash-King for the District 2 seat.

Nina Cobb, Ramon Alvarez and Jason Carr are seeking the District 3 seat.

And incumbent Steve Harris faces challenges from Brockley King Moore and Michael Boyd for the District 4 seat.

Two candidates, Riakos “Rock” Adams and Culleen Mills, are running for the Place 6 seat on the Killeen School Board.

Lan Carter is challenging board President JoAnn Purser for the Place 7 seat.

ELECTION RESULTS

Waco voters are deciding a city council race and two school board races.

District V city council incumbent Jim Holmes faces three challengers, retired physician and climate activist Alan Northcutt, educator and businesswoman Charra Burns and pastor Royce Montgomery.

District 2 Place 2 Waco School Board incumbent Stephanie Ybarra-Korteweg faces a challenge from Baylor University Associate Vice President Jessica King Gereghty.

At Large Place 6 incumbent Robin Houston, a local attorney, faces three challengers, Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory, CPA and teacher Jennifer Hargrove, and mortgage lender Rebecca Wright.

Houston was appointed in June 2019 to fill the remainder of the term of at large board member Pat Atkins, who stepped down after 17 years because he and his wife were moving out of the district.

Voters in the Temple College district are deciding a proposed $124.9 million bond issue that would fund construction of campus facilities including a Temple College Main Building that would house a University Center, Student Support Services and a Workforce Training Center and expansion of the Health Sciences Center.

Temple voters are deciding a race for mayor in which Richard Arwood is challenging incumbent Timothy Davis.

ELECTION RESULTS

Bond issue proposals were on the ballots of five other Central Texas school districts.

Academy ISD voters are deciding whether to approve a proposed $79.865 million bond issue to pay for construction, renovation and equipment of school buildings including a new high school. Voters will also decide a race for two at large school board seats.

China Spring ISD voters are deciding whether to approve two bond issue proposals, one calling for a $38.9 million bond issue to fund construction of a new elementary school and the other calling for a $18.29 bond issue for school facilities including a metal and wood fabrication shop, career technical education program renovations and a new gym.

Jarrell ISD voters are also deciding two bond issue proposals, one for $111.625 million to pay for a new elementary school, expansion of the district’s middle and high schools and other upgrades and renovations, and the other for $1.745 million to pay for stadim expansion and improvements.

Mart ISD voters are deciding three bond issue proposals. The first calls for issuing $12 million in bonds for upgrades of the elementary and high schools, band and technology upgrades, and school busses. The second calls for issuing $5 million in bonds for high school stadium updates and equipment. And the third calls for issuing $3 million in bonds for upgrades to recreational facilities. Voters will also decide a three-way race for two at large school board seats between Russell Carroll, SaraSue Deike and Henry Witt III.

Rogers ISD voters are deciding four separate bond issue proposals. One calls for a $2.3 million bond issue to pay for improvements and renovations to existing facilities and to purchase school buses. The second calls for a $1.9 million bond issue to pay for construction of a new auxiliary gym. The third calls for a $1.5 million bond issue to fund a new early childhood education facility. The fourth calls for a $100,000 bond issue to pay for a locker room for the softball program.

ELECTION RESULTS

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.