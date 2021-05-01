Advertisement

Showers This Evening with Dry & Toasty Weather Around The Corner

By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll stay rainy and gloomy this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s after sunset. Rain starts dying down during the overnight, with only a few small showers left over going through Sunday morning. Some patchy fog will be possible during the morning too. Showers move out for the afternoon with some sunshine expected, bringing highs into the mid to upper 80′s to close out the weekend. Then we get a shot of summer on Monday with sunny skies and highs getting into the low 90′s during the afternoon, before a cold front moves in Tuesday.

Ahead of that front we’ll have a few spotty showers late Monday night, but most of the rain arrives Tuesday morning as the front moves through the area. We’ll see a few storms, but the front will mainly bring scattered rain through Central Texas. After that front moves out we’ll have highs in the mid 70′s Tuesday afternoon, with abundant sunshine to follow as we head towards the end of the week. Humidity will be low, and highs will be mild around 80°.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, according to...
Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds
Norman Christopher Collier IV is charged with capital murder and is being held at the Dallas...
Police: Texas man believed social media rumors about brother’s killer, killed innocent man
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Texas police investigating kidnapping call find nearly 100 people inside home
Texas authorities bust potential half-a-million dollar cockfighting operation

Latest News

More Rain This Evening with Dry and Toasty Weather To Follow
KWTX Fastcast Images
A Rainy Start To The Weekend with Sunshine Around The Corner
Rain Stays with Us To Start The Weekend But Sunshine is Around The Corner!
fastcast overcast clouds rainy stormy storms rain cloudy
Wet weather continues...finally drier by the end of the weekend