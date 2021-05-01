Suspect wrecks stolen vehicle while attempting to elude local police officers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police said Andrew Sanchez, 19, who wrecked a stolen vehicle while trying to elude officers and was captured after brief foot pursuit, is facing a slew of charges for driving drunk, carrying a weapon and being in possession of drugs.

On Friday, April 30, police officers working in the area of N. 9th and Bosque Boulevard recognized a stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Sanchez, fled and led the officers on a brief pursuit.

Police said Sanchez wrecked the stolen vehicle at N. 15th and Cumberland Avenue and then attempted to run away from the site of the collision.

“One of our trusted Waco PD K9s was able to catch the driver,” police said.

At the time of his arrest, Sanchez was allegedly in possession of a firearm and narcotics.

Sanchez was taken to the McLennan County Jail, where he was charged with a variety of charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and failure to stop and identify himself after a collision.

