Teenager taken to local hospital following hit and run in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a hit and run on April 30, 2021.

At 8:28 p.m. officers responded to a hit and run in the 3400 block of S 31st Street . Upon arrival, a witness on scene advised she observed a white SUV strike a 14-year-old male and leave the scene.

Near the 3400 block of S 31st Street where the hit and run took place. (Rosemond Crown (KWTX))

Shortly after officers observed the suspected driver, 61-year-old Dorothy Boone, return to the scene.

As officers spoke to Boone, officers smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from her breath.

After an investigation Dorothy was taken into custody and transported to Bell County Jail.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Children’s Hospital.

