Temple College district voters to decide proposed $124.9 million bond proposal

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple College district voters will decide whether to approve a proposed $124.9 million issue Saturday.

The proposal would increase property taxes by about $44 per $100,000 of appraised value, except for homeowners who claim the over-65 homestead exemption, for whom the college district’s tax rate is frozen.

Proceeds from the bond issue would fund expansion and renovation of the school’s Health Sciences Center and construction of a new Temple College Main Building that would house a University Center, Workforce Training Center and Student Support Services.

“Many of our buildings are 50 to 60 years old, so we found many issues with mechanical systems, HVAC systems, various items that need to be addressed,” Christy Ponce, Temple College president, said.

“We found that it was more cost effective to be able to build new than to help renovate those buildings.”

The goal of expanding the Health Sciences Center is to double Temple College’s nursing program and build capacity in the other health programs.

“I feel like we could benefit a lot, especially with that amount of money, especially in our program,” Mina Sotelo, a student in respiratory therapy school, said.

“We are still kind of in the beginning so it would make us more prepared for when we actually do graduate to have all those extra resources for us.”

“We definitely need bigger areas for our labs and better equipment,” Madison Ward, another student in respiratory therapy school, said.

“That way we can practice more and be ready when we go to clinicals and as soon as we graduate, so we’re able to get jobs quicker and be more prepared when we get into the job field we choose.”

