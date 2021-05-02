Central Texas voters decide city and school races, bond issue proposals, charter amendments

(KWTX) – The rain held off until late in the day in most of Central Texas as voters headed to the polls to decide a long list of contested city council and school board races, tens of millions of dollars’ worth of proposed bond issues and dozens of proposed charter amendments.

ELECTION RESULTS

Coryell County voters said no to a proposed $30.9 million issue that would have funded construction of a new Coryell County Detention Center. They rejected the proposal 2,024-743.

Killeen voters decided four city council races and two school board races.

Five candidates, Angela Ann Brown, Rosalyn “Roz” Finley, Holly A. Teel, Latriece Walton and Jessica A. Gonzalez are seeking the District 1 council seat.

Gonzalez was the top vote getter with 187 votes, followed by Teel with 92, Brown with 87, Walton with 37 and Finley with 29.

William L. Baumgartner was unsuccessful in his challenge to incumbent Debbie Nash-King for the District 2 seat.

Nash-King won 572-149.

Nina Cobb, Ramon Alvarez and Jason Carr were seeking the District 3 seat.

Cobb won with 366 votes to Alvarez’ 232 and Carr’s 63.

And in the race for the District 4 seat, incumbent Steve Harris finished second to challenger Michael Boyd 181-179. Moore received 112 votes.

Two candidates, Riakos “Rock” Adams and Culleen Mills,were running for the Place 6 seat on the Killeen School Board.

Mills won 2,018-1593.

Lan Carter unsuccessfully chalalenged board President JoAnn Purser for the Place 7 seat.

Purser won 2,148-1,504.

Waco voters decided a city council race and two school board races.

District V city council incumbent Jim Holmes faces turned back three challengers, retired physician and climate activist Alan Northcutt, educator and businesswoman Charra Burns and pastor Royce Montgomery, winning 1,561 votes to Northcutt’s 501, Montgomery’s 141 and Burns’ 97.

District 2 Place 2 Waco School Board incumbent Stephanie Ybarra-Korteweg survived a challenge from Baylor University Associate Vice President Jessica King Gereghty.

Ybarra-Korteweg won 338-210.

At Large Place 6 incumbent Robin Houston, a local attorney, faced three challengers, Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory, CPA and teacher Jennifer Hargrove, and mortgage lender Rebecca Wright.

Guillory won with 1,190 votes to Houston’s 723, Wright’s 364 and Hargrove’s 143.

Houston was appointed in June 2019 to fill the remainder of the term of at large board member Pat Atkins, who stepped down after 17 years because he and his wife were moving out of the district.

Voters in the Temple College district approved a proposed $124.9 million bond issue that will fund construction of campus facilities including a Temple College Main Building that would house a University Center, Student Support Services and a Workforce Training Center and expansion of the Health Sciences Center.

The measure passed 1,481 to 1,219.

Temple voters also decided a race for mayor in which Richard Arwood challenged incumbent Timothy Davis.

Arwood came up short.

Davis won 1,742-915.

Bond issue proposals were on the ballots of five other Central Texas school districts.

Academy ISD voters approved a proposed $79.865 million bond issue to pay for construction, renovation and equipment of school buildings including a new high school. Voters also decided a race for two at large school board seats. Dana White and Jennifer Burnett are the winners.

China Spring ISD voters approved two bond issue proposals, one calling for a $38.9 million bond issue to fund construction of a new elementary school and the other calling for a $18.29 bond issue for school facilities including a metal and wood fabrication shop, career technical education program renovations and a new gym. They also elected Trey Oakley to the Pl. 4 seat on the China Spring School Board.

Jarrell ISD voters approved two bond issue proposals, one for $111.625 million to pay for a new elementary school, expansion of the district’s middle and high schools and other upgrades and renovations, and the other for $1.745 million to pay for stadium expansion and improvements.

Mart ISD voters approved three bond issue proposals Saturday. The first called for issuing $12 million in bonds for upgrades of the elementary and high schools, band and technology upgrades, and school busses. The second called for issuing $5 million in bonds for high school stadium updates and equipment. And the third called for issuing $3 million in bonds for upgrades to recreational facilities. Voters also decided a three-way race for two at large school board seats between Russell Carroll, SaraSue Deike and Henry Witt III. Carroll and Deike are the winners.

Rogers ISD voters were presented with four separate bond issue proposals Saturday and approved one.

Voters gave their OK for a $2.3 million bond issue to pay for improvements and renovations to existing facilities and to purchase school buses.

They rejected second, which called for a $1.9 million bond issue to pay for construction of a new auxiliary gym, the third, which called for a $1.5 million bond issue to fund a new early childhood education facility and the fourth, which called for a $100,000 bond issue to pay for a locker room for the softball program.

