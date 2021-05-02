Man killed in early morning shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A unidentified man has died following an early morning shooting in the 300 block of 2nd Street in Killeen.

On Sunday at approximately 3:09 a.m., officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched to Club Legends located at 308 S. 2nd Street in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, the officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 4:16 a.m. on scene. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

This the fourth criminal homicide in the City of Killeen of 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone who may information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.