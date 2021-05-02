Advertisement

Spokesperson: People shot at Wisconsin casino

A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport Saturday evening.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A spokesperson for a Wisconsin casino says an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. Bobbi Webster, a spokesperson, said Saturday evening that she didn’t have information on how many were shot or their conditions. She said she also did not have confirmation that anyone had been arrested.

There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to...

Posted by Oneida Nation on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.

Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, according to...
Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds
Norman Christopher Collier IV is charged with capital murder and is being held at the Dallas...
Police: Texas man believed social media rumors about brother’s killer, killed innocent man
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Texas police investigating kidnapping call find nearly 100 people inside home
Texas authorities bust potential half-a-million dollar cockfighting operation

Latest News

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Sen. Mitt Romney addresses the Utah Republican Party 2021 Organizing Convention Saturday, May...
Bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Mark and Patricia McCloskey leave following a court...
Judge: Case against McCloskeys won’t go back to grand jury
John Velazquez, right, rides Medina Spirit ahead of Florent Geroux aboard Mandaloun to win the...
Medina Spirit gives trainer Baffert record 7th Kentucky Derby win