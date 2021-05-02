Advertisement

Spotty Rain & Fog This Morning with Sunshine This Afternoon!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain starts dying down during the overnight, with only a few small showers left over going through Sunday morning. Some patchy fog will be possible during the morning too. Showers move out for the afternoon with some sunshine expected, bringing highs into the mid to upper 80′s to close out the weekend. Then we get a shot of summer on Monday with sunny skies and highs getting into the low 90′s during the afternoon, before a cold front moves in Tuesday.

Ahead of that front we’ll have a few spotty showers late Monday night, but most of the rain arrives Tuesday morning as the front moves through the area. We’ll see a few storms, but the front will mainly bring scattered rain through Central Texas. After that front moves out we’ll have highs in the mid 70′s Tuesday afternoon, with abundant sunshine to follow as we head towards the end of the week. Humidity will be low, and highs will be mild around 80°.

