Update: Coryell County voters reject $30 million bond issue for new jail

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Coryell County on Saturday rejected a proposed $30 million bond issue to fund construction of a new detention center.

With 100 percent of the results in, 73 percent of voters who cast a ballot were against the proposal and 27 percent in favor.

Earlier in the week, county officials said they were hoping for a good voter turn out.

“It’s a big bond election worth more than $30 million, so it effects everyone in the county,” said Justin Carothers.

“Everybody pays their property taxes, so if you have an opinion on the matter, for or against, you need to come out and vote. Otherwise, if it passes or fails, it’s going to affect you.”

Only 2,767 voters participated in the election on Saturday.

If voters had approved the measure, property taxes would have increased about $67 per year, per $100,00 dollar property valuation and will be paid back over a 20-year period.

The county sheriff’s office said taxpayers are already paying more because of overcrowding and housing inmates in neighboring counties.

