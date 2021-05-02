Advertisement

Update: Coryell County voters reject $30 million bond issue for new jail

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Coryell County on Saturday rejected a proposed $30 million bond issue to fund construction of a new detention center.

With 100 percent of the results in, 73 percent of voters who cast a ballot were against the proposal and 27 percent in favor.

Earlier in the week, county officials said they were hoping for a good voter turn out.

“It’s a big bond election worth more than $30 million, so it effects everyone in the county,” said Justin Carothers.

“Everybody pays their property taxes, so if you have an opinion on the matter, for or against, you need to come out and vote. Otherwise, if it passes or fails, it’s going to affect you.”

Only 2,767 voters participated in the election on Saturday.

If voters had approved the measure, property taxes would have increased about $67 per year, per $100,00 dollar property valuation and will be paid back over a 20-year period.

The county sheriff’s office said taxpayers are already paying more because of overcrowding and housing inmates in neighboring counties.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, according to...
Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds
Norman Christopher Collier IV is charged with capital murder and is being held at the Dallas...
Police: Texas man believed social media rumors about brother’s killer, killed innocent man
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Texas police investigating kidnapping call find nearly 100 people inside home
Texas authorities bust potential half-a-million dollar cockfighting operation

Latest News

File
Suspect wrecks stolen vehicle while attempting to elude local police officers
(SOURCE: WMBF NEWS)
Teenager taken to local hospital following hit and run in Temple
Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, Spc. Aaron...
Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds
Voters decided a range of races Saturday including tens of millions of dollars' worth of...
Polls close, vote count begins
Waco business leaders met with state lawmakers and other stakeholders Friday for Waco Day in...
Waco Day in Austin centers around broadband expansion, redistricting