Warm and Muggy This Evening with Toasty Highs Tomorrow

By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
It’ll be warm and muggy going through the evening with temperatures only cooling to the mid 70′s after sunset. South winds will give us a warm and pretty muggy start Monday morning with morning lows around 70°, and dew points in the mid to upper 60′s. Plenty of sunshine will be seen throughout the day with highs getting into the low 90′s during the afternoon. The heat doesn’t last long though as a cold front moves through late Monday night going into Tuesday.

The front will bring a few storms to the area, and the only areas that has a chance for seeing a couple of stronger storms are along I-45, but otherwise they’ll be non-severe. The front clears out late morning on Tuesday after which we’ll have sunshine return in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the mid 70′s, but then we’ll slowly warm back into the low to mid 80′s afterwards as we go through the rest of the week. South winds will then return next weekend, which will bring us into the upper 80′s and possibly the low 90′s by Sunday.

