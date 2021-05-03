Baylor hires new women’s basketball head coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There is a new woman in charge of the Lady Bears.

Baylor University announced Monday evening it has hired former Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen to run the program.

Collen will be the fifth head coach in Baylor women’s basketball history, taking over for Hall-of-Fame coach Kim Mulkey, who left for LSU last week.

“Today is an exciting day for Baylor University and our women’s basketball program. Nicki is a passionate leader of young women and an elite basketball mind and teacher of the game,” Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said in a statement.

Collen spent three seasons with the WNBA franchise, earning WNBA Coach of the Year honors and leading the team to the Semifinals.

The new head coach will be formally introduced at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday, but said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be the head coach at Baylor University. I believe it is the top job in the country for women’s basketball.”

Collen was head coach of the Dream for three seasons after spending two seasons under head coach Curt Miller of the Connecticut Sun.

She spent nine seasons as a college coach before moving to the WNBA, six of them as an assistant during her husband’s head-coaching tenures at Colorado State, Louisville and Arkansas.

She also coached under Tracy Roller at Ball State and Karl Smesko at Florida Gulf Coast.

She and her husband Tom have three children, Connor, Reese and Logan.

