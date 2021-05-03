Conditional risk of stray severe storm late-today

We’re kicking off the first Monday of May with temperatures more akin to June! Breezy south winds will pull moisture into the atmosphere and bring Central Texas a hot and humid day with late-day highs nearing the record! Morning temperatures start out in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Skies will quickly clear and abundant sunshine should boost highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. Today’s forecast high temperature of 91° is just shy of the record high of 94° set in 1943, however the humidity will help to boost the heat index into the mid-90s late this afternoon. Everyone in Central Texas will be feeling the heat and humidity but a dry line will push near Highway 281 late this afternoon. If you live near and especially west of Highway 281, your temperatures will be in the low 90s like the rest of the area, but the drier air will drop heat index values into the upper 80s. Ahead of the dry line near the I-35 corridor, we’re keeping a close eye on whether or not a stray pop-up severe storm will form around 6 PM. If a strong thunderstorm were to form, hail would be the main threat with the potential for near golf-ball size hail. We could also see 60-65 MPH winds and maybe a stray isolated tornado. Overall rain chances today are between 20% and 30% and as long as the cap holds, we’ll be rain and storm free until an overnight cold front passes through. The best potential for rain and storms with tonight’s front will be around and after midnight however the overnight front should keep storms below severe limits. Lightning, thunder, breezy winds, and small hail will be possible but the chances of severe weather aren’t too high. Some rain may be around early Tuesday morning before the cold front swings through east of I-35, but sunshine is expected to quickly return. Morning temperatures range from the upper 50s west of Highway 281 to near 70° near I-45, but gusty north winds will pull cooler and drier air into the atmosphere keeping late-day highs in the mid-to-upper 70s!

We’ll spend another day with below normal temperatures Wednesday as morning lows near 50° warm into the mid-to-upper 70s. Above-normal temperatures are back starting Thursday as highs both Thursday and Friday reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Mother’s Day weekend promises to be a warm one as afternoon highs Saturday in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday’s temperatures will be bolstered by very strong winds which may gust to near 35 MPH at times. South winds hang around Sunday but we could also be contending with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday’s rain chances will be near 20% and highs will approach 90°. Thanks to a few more clouds early next week, highs will be a bit “cooler” in the mid-to-upper 80s with a 20% chance of rain hanging around. Overall, the next few days are expected to be mostly dry but we’re seeing signs of a bit of volatility in the weather pattern. Each chance of storms we’ll have over at least the next week will carry a risk of some isolated severe weather. Thankfully, the best potential for severe storms may be farther away from our area in North Texas and Oklahoma. Rainfall totals over the next 10 days will be paltry and likely less than a half-inch area wide (outside of any thunderstorms that may form). We’ll continue to fall further behind in the rainfall department. The Waco Airport is running over a 6″ rainfall deficit and rain is still desperately needed! Bell County sensors are doing better thanks to widespread weekend rain, but the deficit and drought-like conditions are expected to continue and potentially worsen.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.